Man suffers 'life-changing' injuries in targeted machete attack

Officers were called at around 6-20am to reports the man, aged in his 30s, had been found on Manchester Road, not far from Grants Bar, with what appeared to be life-changing injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious, but stable condition.

The offender is described as wearing a high-vis jacket. It is believed both the victim and the offender had come from the direction of the Tesco petrol station.

A police investigation is under way

An investigation has been launched and we are now asking anybody with information, or who was in the area and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch.

DS Peter Davies, of Lancashire Police, said: “This was a nasty incident which has left a man in hospital in a very bad way.

“At this time we believe it could have been a targeted attack. However, we appreciate it will have caused concern in the community, and we will have extra patrols in the area to offer reassurance to residents.

“An investigation is very much underway and we are now asking anybody with information to get in touch.

“Perhaps you drove down Manchester Road at around 6-20am and have dashcam footage, maybe you were walking in the area and saw something suspicious, or perhaps you think you know who may be responsible. Whatever information you have we would ask you to contact us as soon as possible.”