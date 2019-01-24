Man smashed Burnley off-licence window after row with his girlfriend, court told

A one-time tearaway smashed a window at a Burnley off-licence after a row with his partner, a court heard.



Aaron Glover lashed out at Cheapside on Padiham Road, in actions described by his solicitor Mr Dylan Bradshaw as stupid and out of order.

The lawyer told Burnley magistrates Glover had had an argument with his girlfriend. He said the defendant, a tearaway when younger, was now a 24-year-old, had his partner and child and was working.

Glover, whose last conviction was two years ago, had been fortunate not to be hurt.

The defendant, of Carholme Avenue, Burnley, admitted damage, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £400 compensation.