Man rushed to hospital with burns after gas explosion rocks house in Padiham

A man is being treated for burns at the Royal Preston Hospital after a gas explosion at his home in Padiham this morning.

The victim, who is believed to be a man in his 40s, was rushed to hospital after the explosion at 9-15am at the house in Garden Street.

The rear of the property in Garden Street, Padiham, that was damaged by a gas explosion.

Fire crews from Padiham, Burnley, Hyndburn and the Urban Search and Rescue team from Bamber Bridge and Chorley were called to the scene of the explosion which caused structural damage to the rear of the semi-detached house.

As a precaution the neighbouring property was evacauted and it is believed the occupants are staying with relatives.

Firefighters used one jet at the scene to make the scene safe and crews were at the scene for over three hours.

Gas and electrical engineers are currently at the property isolating utilities and police have placed a cordon around the house.

The front of the house in Garden Street, Padiham, that was hit by a gas explosion today.

Buildng control inspectors have also been called in to assess the damage.

A neighbour said: "We heard a sound but never thought it would be a gas explosion. I just hope everyone is ok."

Officers from Calico Housing Group, which owns the property,were also at the scene today.

A spokesman for Calico said: "Our primary concern is the safety of the residents and at the moment we are working with emergency and utility services at the scene."