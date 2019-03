Fire crews rescued a man after he got trapped in flood water on a road in Foulridge.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

Two fire engines from Colne and Nelson stations attended the scene and found a man stuck in his van in water at Reedymore Lane.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "The incident involved a casualty who was trapped in a van due to high waters. The casualty was rescued by the swift water rescue team and crews were at the scene for thirty minutes."