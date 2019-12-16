Man dies in M65 tragedy

A man has died following an incident on the M65.

Emergency services were called to junction 10 of the motorway at 10-10pm yesterday following reports of a man on the carriageway of the M65 westbound.

Police closed the M65 for seven hours

Police believe the man was struck by passing vehicles.

The motorway was closed in both directions for seven hours while an investigation was carried out.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called 10-10pm yesterday to reports of a man being on the carriageway of the M65 westbound close to junction 10.

"It is believed that the man was struck by passing vehicles and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"A full closure was put in place on part of the motorway while officers investigated. It is believed that the man made his way on to the motorway. No one has been arrested.

"We have informed the man’s family. Our thoughts are with them at this incredibly distressing time."