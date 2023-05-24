News you can trust since 1877
Man dies after collision on the M65 in Burnley

A 20-year-old Burnley man has died following a collision on the M65.
By Laura Longworth
Published 24th May 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:43 BST

Police rushed to the scene around 1.20am on Monday after a Dacia Sandero car hit a pedestrian in the westbound carriageway of the motorway in Burnley between junctions nine and 10.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious head and leg injuries but was pronounced dead yesterday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, a police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad and difficult time.

“A file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area around the time, is asked to contact 101 – quoting log 0057 of May 22, 2023 – or email [email protected]