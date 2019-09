A 61-year-old man died on the Padiham Greenway yesterday.

Paramedics were called out at around 1-30pm to reports that a man in his 60s had been taken ill on the former disused railway that is now a popular walkway linking Padiham and Burnley.

Police were called and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin had been informed.

A file has also been passed to the coroner.