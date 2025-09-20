One of Lancashire’s leading pubs could soon be getting a major renovation - with more rooms to stay in.

The Dorbiere Group Ltd took over The Pendle Inn in Barley from Daniel Thwaites in June. The 1930’s building, which is close to the Pendle Sculpture Trail and Pendle Hill, previously won Pub of the Year 2023 at the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

The new owners are now seeking permission from Pendle Council for a major makeover. They want permission to build a single-storey side kitchen and toilet extension, create seven letting bedrooms within the managers accomodation on the first floor, and make window and roof alterations to the rear conservatory.

The pub currently has 10 letting rooms in two separate stable blocks, but a fire has ravaged other outbuildings. A planning statement submitted to the council states: “The existing premises require a significant refurbishment to allow them to provide a high quality food and drink offering. There is no level access for disabled people, no disabled wc and the existing toilet provision is woefully inadequate. The kitchen is also inadequate and there is a rising demand for letting bedrooms.”

The proposed extension will replace a current extension that cannot be seen from public vantage points, and in terms of its shape, height, materials and fenestration, will be ‘of a higher quality design than the current extensions’.

A decision will be made in coming weeks by Pendle Borough Council.

Pendle Inn, Barley | submit

Other applications validated in East Lancashire this week include plans to:

- Convert a gym area into a flat with with a roof lift at Belgarth Nursing Home in Wheatley Lane Road, Barrowford.

- Convert an existing agricultural building into two dwellings 200m north of the junction with Red Lane and Smithy Lane, Colne.

- Construction of a mezzanine floor at Unit 2, Prestige Retail Park, Burnley, and variance of conditions so it can be used to sell homewear and fashion (Matalan).

- Change the use of 185 Duckworth Street, Darwen, from an opticians to a laundrette.

- Change the use of 61-63 James Street, Blackburn, from an opticians to two flats, with external alterations to the rear and re-instatement of steps to the front elevation.

- Change the use of 10-12 Coniston Road, Blackburn, from a residential dwelling to a children's nursery (at number 12), with ancillary living accomodation (at No.10).

- Fell a diseased alder tree with a Tree Protection Order at Peel Park School, Accrington, and replace it with a new tree.

Rossendale Borough Council’s planning portal was not in working order when accessed.