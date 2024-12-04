EDF has announced life extensions for both of its nuclear power stations in Heysham - securing 1,500 jobs.

Combined, the two stations, which started generating in the 1980s, have produced enough zero-carbon electricity to power every home in Lancashire for more than 265 years. They were due to come offline by early 2023, which would have left the UK with just one generating nuclear station at Sizewell B, but careful stewardship and around £8bn of investment since 2009 by EDF means they can last longer and have a much higher output than was predicted.

Time frames

The decision taken yesterday, means that Heysham 1 has extended generation by one year to 2027 and Heysham 2 will continue to produce electricity for an extra two years to 2030. EDF made the decision following a full technical review of all four of its generating Advanced Gas-Cooled Reactor (AGR) stations, that has been carried out over recent months.

The licenced nuclear site at Heysham is unique; in that it is the only one in the UK to have two generating power stations. Across the two sites, the extended lifetimes will secure the jobs of more than 1,500 staff and contractors for longer and preserve nuclear skills in the area. As well as supporting employment, extending the generating lives of the Heysham stations will bolster the UK’s security of supply and support plans for the rapid expansion of renewables by helping to maintain grid stability. It will also help limit the UK’s dependence on imported gas.

Heysham 2 power station | EDF Energy

Heysham 1 Station Director, Mike Davies, said: “This life extension is fantastic news for our workforce and the wider community. We’ll continue to make positive contributions to the region by generating low-carbon electricity while supporting local families, businesses, and jobs.”

Heysham 2 Station Director, Martin Cheetham, added: “This decision reflects EDF’s continued investment in the sites and indeed the area, as well as the hard work, dedication and expertise of our staff and local suppliers, who have been imperative to its operation and productivity.”

This decision will see the lifetimes of all four generating AGR stations in the UK extended. Hartlepool (Teesside) has also had its life extended by one year to 2027, while Torness (East Lothian, Scotland) will generate for two years longer to 2030.

What’s coming next

EDF have pledged to invest a further £1.3 billion in the five generating stations over the next three years (2025-27) on top of the £8 billion already invested since 2009 to safely extend operating lifetimes. So far, the nuclear fleet has generated over 240TWh more electricity than expected back then, enough zero carbon electricity to power every UK home for two years.