A main road leading out of Burnley is still closed from last night after weather conditions resulted in an accident and other motorists abandoning their cars.

Two cars crashed in Manchester Road, near to the Waggoner's pub, just after 5pm while motorists were caught in huge tailbacks in both directions.

Drifting snow and ice made driving treacherous, and around 7pm police decided to close the road from Burnley to Crawshawbooth.