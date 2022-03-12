Main road in Burnley closed due to 'ongoing incident'

Polie have closed a busy Burnley road due to an “ongoing incident”.

By Dominic Collis
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 10:58 pm

Padiham Road in Burnley is currently closed from Gannow Top roundabout to Alder Street/Rendel Street due to an on-going police incident.

It is believed police have closed the road in the last few minutes, from around 10-30pm. It is not known at this stage what the incident involves.

A police spokesman said: “Please can all traffic and members of the public avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible. Emergency services are currently on scene.”

Police have closed Padiham Road due to an ongoing incident. Photo Neiil Cross

