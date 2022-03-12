Main road in Burnley closed due to 'ongoing incident'

Padiham Road in Burnley is currently closed from Gannow Top roundabout to Alder Street/Rendel Street due to an on-going police incident.

It is believed police have closed the road in the last few minutes, from around 10-30pm. It is not known at this stage what the incident involves.

A police spokesman said: “Please can all traffic and members of the public avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible. Emergency services are currently on scene.”

