Lowerhouse Cricket Club to host beer and gin festival

Lowerhouse Cricket Club has unveiled plans for an inaugural Easter Beer, Gin and Fizz Festival.

The two-day event at their Liverpool Road ground, will feature 15 guest ales and ciders which will be housed in a special festival marquee.

There will be live entertainment in the clubhouse throughout the day and evening on Good Friday, April 10th, and the clubhouse will be the base for a dedicated gin and fizz bar on Easter Saturday, April 11th.

As well as the beverages, the festival will also feature a children’s funfair.

The club’s managing director Mathew Stansfield said: “Following the success of our Bonfire Night and firework display, we decided to continue with the family theme for the Beer Festival and hope that families within the community can come along and enjoy the facilities the club has to offer while tasting some beers and ales that aren’t normally on offer in the area and the children can enjoy the fair as they do on Bonfire Night."

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the event ranging from an event sponsor, a festival marquee sponsor, barrel sponsor to a bottle of gin / vodka sponsor.

If you are interested in any sponsorship package, please contact Tony Woodworth on 07976943435 or e-mail tony@lowerhousecc.com or Matt Stansfield on 07789958549 or e-mail matthew@lowerhousecc.com”

Tickets are now on sale for this event and can be purchased on line from the cricket club website www.lowerhousecc.com