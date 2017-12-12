Lost couple rescued from Pendle Hill

A young couple were rescued after becoming lost in snowy conditions and freezing temperatures on Pendle Hill.

Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue ( RPMRT) teams were called by police on Sunday evening to reports of a young couple lost.

Snowy conditions on the hill

All vehicles were deployed and two parties deployed in a staggered manner to locate the duo. After reaching the approximate area and resorting to some good old fashioned shouting, mountain rescuers found the couple cold, but uninjured.

Now, the mountain rescue team is issuing a warning to poorly-prepared hikers not to take the hill lightly.

In a statement, a spokesman said: "We’d like to say this is a prime example of how Pendle Hill can be grossly underestimated. The word ‘hill’ can throw people off and we should note it’s only 107ft. of being officially registered as a mountain.

"After using SARLOC to locate the couples mobile, we had them around the area at the top of Boar Clough - a gulley which to the inexperienced, without proper kit, can be a challenge at the best of times, needless to say when there’s a couple of inches of snow and -2 degrees.

"A quick assessment and we started to walk them off the hill back to Mobile 2 to get warm and safe."

He added: "Often conditions (and especially this time of year) can be changeable from clear blue skies to thick fog and 50mph+ winds, let alone the snow and ice.

"We would always recommend you prepare properly and try not to take the hill lightly. Make sure you’ve enough layers (even if sunny!), have enough food and drink and please plan your route, have a back up and ability to navigate. Finally, please let people know when and where you’re going, so if the unfortunate happens, we can be called via 999 as soon as possible.

"All said and done we’re very pleased the couple are safe and well and this was another brilliant team response.

"We would also like to thank our sister team @boltonMRT for being on standby to assist had things got worse."