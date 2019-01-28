Long established Burnley town centre chocolate shop to close after 25 years

Burnley town centre was dealt a blow today with news that a shop that has traded for around half a century is to close.



Thornton's confectioners will close on Saturday, March 16th, with the loss of five jobs.

A spokesman for the company said efforts were being made to find them jobs elsewhere in the company.

The shop has been trading in the town centre for around 25 years.

Owned by Ferrero since 2015 a spokesman for the company said: "Like any retailer, we are continuously reviewing our store estate to ensure we are in the locations that meet our customer needs.

"As a result of such a review, the decision was taken to close the store at Burnley."

The nearest store is now based at Blackburn.

Thorntons is a British chocolate brand established by Joseph William Thornton in 1911.

Net income in its annual report of 2016 was reported at a loss of £30.8 million with a drop in staff and number of shops across the UK.