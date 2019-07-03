London Olympic contractors building new Burnley BMX track

Contractors have started work on site to build a new wheeled sports area at a Burnley park.

The concrete ramps and bowls will provide a challenge for skate boarders, small wheeled scooters, BMX bikers as well as in-line skaters at Hargher Clough Park.

The scheme, which is costing £130,000, is the result of several years of fundraising by the Stoops and Hargher Clough community centre who were supported by local fundraising experts Proffits CIC.

Sport England, Calico and the Lancashire Environmental Fund have also provided funding with smaller contributions from Burnley Council and Lancashire County Council.

Local skaters were involved in the preparatory designs for the wheeled sports area at a series of design workshops run during the planning stage.

The construction is being undertaken by Clark & Kent contractors who have worked projects all over the UK and Europe, including building the BMX track for the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Burnley Council’s Executive member for housing and leisure, Councillor Ivor Emo, said: “I’m delighted that this project is underway and when it is finished it will provide a great facility for young people in south west Burnley.”