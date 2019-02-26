Little green campaigner Dylan (six) is the pride of Padiham

A Padiham schoolboy is the pride of his town after staging his own litter pick in a popular beauty spot..at the age of six.

Dylan Beck came up with the idea for the clean up after his Saturday football practise with Padiham Juniors was called off.

And his proud grandma, Janet Stansfield, was happy to be Dylan's assistant as they collected one bag of rubbish and another for recycling at the Grove Lane plantation site.

When news spread of what Dylan had done across the town, local environment group Padiham Pride presented the youngster with his own hi-vis vest and invited him to take part in a spring clean up in March.

And Dylan was given a special mention during morning assembly at his school, Padiham Primary.

Dylan lives with his proud mum, Danielle Beck and his little sister, Sophia O'Reilly (two) in Hapton. His dad, Adam Green lives in Padiham.

Danielle said: "Dylan is a really kind and caring little boy and he is very aware of protecting the environment, nature and animals. And he is a fantastic big brother to Sophia.

"He has been brought up to always recycle and not drop litter and he feels very strongly about it and he loves being in the outdoors

"We are so proud of him for wanting to make the town where he lives safer and cleaner."