Latest scores on the doors as 19 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new food hygiene ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

19 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

19 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 3 on August 13.

1. Bistro Italia, Vicarage Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BE

Rated 3 on August 13. | Google

Rated 4 on August 13.

2. Food For Thought, London Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6JH

Rated 4 on August 13. | Google

Rated 2 on August 13.

3. Carleton Fish & Chip And Chinese Takeaway, Poulton Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7NH

Rated 2 on August 13. | Google

Rated 5 on August 10.

4. Khao Thai Eatery, Church Street, Preston, PR1 3DH

Rated 5 on August 10. | Khao Thai Eatery

