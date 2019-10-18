Landmark's unique collaboration with leading bank is 'boost' for Burnley future

Burnley’s growing reputation as one of the UK’s leading ‘Tech Towns’ has received a big boost after The Landmark announced a unique collaobration.

In what is being hailed as a coup for Burnley and the Lancashire region, the team from Barclays Eagle Labs are creating a hub within The Landmark's highly acclaimed digital workspace to complement their network in the nation’s major cities including London, Manchester, Leeds and Cambridge.

The Landmark is now an independent site partner of Barclays Eagle Labs, less than a year on from its opening following a multi-million-pound transformation of the iconic Grade II-listed Gothic building in Burnley town centre.

Landmark members, burgeoning start-ups, entrepreneurs and tech businesses seeking to grow and develop, will now have access to an unrivaled abundance of support and services, delivered by the team of skilled experts from worldwide leading banking group, Barclays.

This partnership is important for Lancashire’s thriving digital economy as founder and owner of The Landmark, Mark Crabtree, OBE, explained: “We are delighted and proud to welcome Barclays Eagle Labs to The Landmark, becoming the only independent site partner in the Lancashire region.

"This is a significant milestone, both for our current members using the unique facilities offered at The Landmark and for the wider business community.

“Barclays Eagle Labs will bring support and innovation for ambitious young start-ups and entrepreneurs seeking to develop their businesses.

"We look forward to working with the Barclays team and to offering our members the opportunity to access the entire UK network of Eagle Labs, opening up fantastic opportunities for future growth and collaboration.”

Eagle Labs will curate a range of activities at The Landmark including educational support for start-ups through a series of workshops, including seminars on how to start a business and how to scale up, with access to digital learning material and resident Barclays bank managers.

Plans also include sector specific events and meet-ups along with access to high growth banking specialists.

The Landmark has already attracted the interests of tech giants Google and Facebook, hosting sell-out training events and seminars and now its members will also have access to the entire Eagle Lab network throughout the country, enabling collaboration between businesses and sharing of digital skills.

Jon Hope, Eagle Labs director, said: “We are pleased to announce our collaboration with The Landmark, where Barclays Eagle Labs will be extending our award winning support to The

Landmark members via our Manchester and Salford sites and colleagues.”