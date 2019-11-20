Landmark anniversary at Padiham Leisure Centre will be celebrated in style

A leisure centre, that could be one of the longest surviving in Lancashire is preparing to celebrate a landmark birthday.

Padiham Leisure Centre is 50 years old and celebrations is on the cards to mark the event.

From humble beginnings, as Padiham Pool, when the centre only had a pool and one dance studio, it has grown and flourished into a vibrant facility offering dozens of fitness classes, swimming and state of the art gym equipment.

Some of the original staff who worked at the centre in Park Road when it first opened have been invited to the 50th birthday celebrations which run from Thursday, November 28th to Sunday, December 1st.

There will be entertainment, special offers, a showcase of what the centre offers and a special exhibition of photographs from Padiham Archives.

A celebratory class of the latest Sh'Bam dance craze, which boasts the fact that everyone is able to take part, will take place at noon on Thursday, November 28th and the Mayor of Padiham Coun. Howard Hudson and several other dignitaries and VIPs have been invited along.

Centre manager Sarah Drinkwater, who is is also operations manager head of fitness for Burnley Leisure, said: "I think the key to the success and longevity of Padiham Leisure Centre is the fact we have moved with the times and we listen to what people want.

"We really do have something for everyone of all ages and whatever fitness level, there are no boundaries here.

"Our youngest instructor is 18 and our oldest is 77 and our oldest member, who is 89, has been coming here for 47 years."