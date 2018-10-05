Lancs Police and Crime Commissioner awards Burnley Leisure £7,000 to tackle re-offending

Burnley Leisure has been awarded almost £7,000 by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner as part of a county-wide project to help offenders integrate back into the community reduce the rate of re-offending.

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, has awarded over £160k to a total of nine projects which play a vital role in working with offenders over the next 12 months, with organisations required to evidence the impact of their work to tackle crime and re-offending to develop safe and confident communities.

Burnley Leisure will be using the funding to deliver activity clubs for children from within Stoops estate and Burnley Wood aged between nine and 16 over the school holidays this year and next year in the hope that the engagement will deter young members of the community from potentially getting involved in anti-social behaviour.

"Delivering activity clubs over the holiday period will allow the children to engage in positive activity everyday diverting them away from ASB activities," said Waheed Rashid, Project Development Officer at Burnley Leisure. "The incentive [is] being linked to the fit and fed scheme [so] the young children taking part will be offered a lunch whilst engaging on the project."

Commissioner Grunshaw said of the scheme as a whole: "I'm looking forward to seeing these projects in action and how they make a real difference in our communities. Policing alone cannot prevent people re-offending, and this builds on the work already being done across the county.

"I know from seeing programmes that have received funding in the past the difference this work can make and how it can help turn people's lives around," he added. "Tackling crime and reoffending is a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan and supporting initiatives which help them make Lancashire a safer place can only be a good thing."

Jo Edwards, Assistant Chief Constable at Lancashire Constabulary, said: "The provision of tailored support and access to services across the breadth of partnerships involved is vital in supporting individuals involved in offending to divert their behaviours. I look forward to these project making a real difference in protecting our communities from harm."