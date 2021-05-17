Lancaster City Council to support investigation into Heysham explosion

Emergency services were called to Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham after an explosion caused a number of houses to collapse following which George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, tragically died.

Council officers attended the scene to support the emergency services and Salt Ayre Leisure Centre opened as an evacuation centre.

Any residents who have been affected are being supported to find alternative accommodation. Work is also underway to clear the scene and surrounding area.

Blast site at Mallowdale Avenue. Heysham. Photo: David Hurst

Lancaster City Council can confirm that it owns one of the properties affected and support is now being provided to investigate the incident and its cause.

Councillor Dr Erica Lewis, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “This was a truly tragic incident and our sympathies and thoughts are with George’s family at this terrible time.

“Our officers quickly attended the scene to provide support to the emergency services and the local community. It goes without saying that this support will continue for as long as is necessary.

“I’d like to thank all of those involved for their swift response and the community for how they have come together to support those affected in their hour of need.

“It’s now important that we find out the cause of the explosion and have a full investigation into the circumstances, which the council will assist with in any way it can.”

As a mark of respect, the flags on both Lancaster and Morecambe town halls have been lowered to half mast.

Anyone who has been affected and requires support following the incident should contact Lancaster City Council on 01524 582000.