After an interlude of heavy rain, the sunshine will be back in Lancashire this weekend - with temperatures higher than Mediterranean tourist traps.

According to the MET Office, areas across the red rose county will see highs of 18 °C tomorrow, and 17 °C on Sunday - with wall-to-wall sunshine. That’s warmer than Ibiza and Barcelona (highs of 14°C), where it’s also likely to rain.

The MET Office states: “A brighter start to Saturday with any low cloud in the east soon clearing. Dry with plenty of lengthy sunny spells through the day and feeling warm in the sunshine.” They say it will be “dry and mild” on Sunday.

However, the balmy March conditions won’t last long. It will turn colder again on Monday, with thickening cloud in the east, then sunshine and a few showers on Tuesday.

Sunshine and spring blooms | Steve Riding

The longer term outlook

From Tuesday, March 11 to Thursday, March 20, there is mixed news - and the possibility of snow, with high pressure building across the UK from the northwest during the early part of this period.

The MET Office says: “This will bring north or northeasterly winds during the middle of next week, with a mixture of sunny spells and some showers. The showers are likely to be most frequent in the north and east, and they will bring some snow to high ground. Temperatures are expected to be below normal. Through the end of the week and the following weekend, fine and dry conditions are likely for many areas, although a few showers are likely along coasts. Temperatures will likely be below normal. Into the week after, conditions will probably become milder and more changeable with some periods of rain and strong winds.”