Lancashire Police issue update on the body found on Longridge Fell on Easter Sunday

What has happened on Londgridge Fell?

In a statement on Easter Monday, Bowland Pennine MRT Team leader Kevin Camplin said: “A deceased body, earlier located by members of the public, which was not on any recognised path or track, was difficult to extricate by duty undertakers, therefore, the expert skill and resources of the local mountain rescue team was requested to carry out the task.

Lancashire Police say the death of a man found near Birdy Brow is unexplained.

“Once the volunteer team members arrived and assessed the scene, the rescue team along with local Police Officers safely carried the deceased on their mountain rescue Bell stretcher across undulating ground in darkness to the road, where the transfer to the undertakers was completed."

Following the sad news, Lancashire Police were approached for a comment, which they have now supplied.

What have Lancashire Police said?

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called to Longridge Fell at 2:35pm yesterday afternoon (Sun 9 April), to a report that a body had been found in the woodland.

“Emergency services attended, including Bowland Mountain Rescue, and sadly found the body of a deceased male. His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"Enquiries are underway to identify the male.