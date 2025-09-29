Lancashire-based family-run hospitality group Thwaites has been named AA Group of the Year at the 2025 AA Hospitality Awards.

The award recognises the group’s exceptional hospitality across its 23 hotels and inns in some of England’s most celebrated landscapes, including the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales and Cotswolds.

Thwaites’ properties in Lancashire include The Royal at Heysham and the Toll House Inn in Lancaster.

The awards ceremony was held at JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London and hosted by TV presenter Vernon Kay, celebrating the very best in British hotels, spas, restaurants, inns and B&Bs.

Richard Bailey, Executive Chairman at Thwaites, said: “We’re beyond thrilled to have been named Group of the Year by The AA.

“This fantastic award is incredibly special and true testament to the passion, dedication and hard work of every single person across the business who made this happen.

“It’s a proud moment and a wonderful endorsement of the unforgettable experiences the Thwaites team creates for our guests every single day.”

Euan Davidson, Senior Hotel & Restaurant Inspector at The AA, added: “Thwaites stands out as a diverse operator where quality shines and the authentic hospitality culture it’s known for runs through all of its operations.

“Non-stop investment over the past few years showcases Thwaites’ dedication to guest experience and creating properties its proud of - including the jewel in the crown that is Langdale Chase – a five-star luxury boutique hotel on the shores of Windermere which has reopened following a multi-million-pound restoration.”

Founded in 1807, Thwaites has grown from a family-run brewery into a celebrated collection of spa hotels, inns and pubs across England.

Its properties are known for their warm hospitality, character and blend of heritage with modern luxury.