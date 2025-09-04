It has been revealed that firefighters in Lancashire are trialling the the use of body cameras.

The announcement was made in the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service annual report, and links to the authortity’s commitment to improving health and safety.

In January it was revealed that there had been a worrying increase in violence against crew members in the UK over the past year, with 12 physical attacks across Lancashire recorded between November 2019 and March 2024.

The annual report states: “Our people are central to everything we achieve and investment in their training, equipment, wellbeing, and safety is a long-held priority. Last year this focussed on supporting mental health alongside investment in body worn cameras to improve firefighter safety and operational learning.”

In total, 32 body worn cameras are being trialled, with an evaluation to follow between now and next year. The report says they are to “enhance operational learning, improve firefighter safety, and provide increased transparency during incidents.”

Bodycam

The cameras were successfully used during the Bonfire Night period in November 2024 and they have also been used in a high-rise building exercise.

Additional safety measures

The report goes on to say: “The Service (has) invested in additional personal protective equipment (PPE) to provide firefighters with extra protection from injury caused by anti-social behaviour or direct attacks. This PPE also strengthened their safety when responding to hazardous and unpredictable types of incidents, such as those involving public disorder.”

The physical attacks on firefighters in Lancashire between November 2019 and March 2024 were:

November 2019 - Countess Street, Accrington

January 2020 - Burnley Road East, Rossendale

January 2020 - Burnley Road East, Rossendale

April 2020 - Fern Gore Avenue, Accrington

May 2020 - Johnsons Farm, Tarleton

August 2020 - Princess Gardens, Feniscowles

August 2021 - Newton Drive, Blackpool

August 2021 - Queen Victoria Road, Burnley

March 2022 - The Long Causeway, Burnley

September 2023 - Park Lee Road, Blackburn

November 2023 - Brighton Avenue, Blackpool

March 2024 - Beattock Place, Blackpool

LFRS confirmed that none of the incidents required a staff member to attend hospital or take sickness leave. A spokesman at the time of the data release said: “It is incomprehensible that anyone would try to harm those who are there to help others. Although attacks on firefighters in Lancashire are rare, any incident of abuse is totally unacceptable and we will work with the police to bring those responsible to justice."