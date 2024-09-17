Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Preston farmer cheated death after crashing into an electricity pole, bringing down overhead electricity lines carrying 33,000-volts.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in July and is one of seven such collisions reported to network operator Electricity North West in the past month during the busy harvest season.

Other incidents in the last few weeks have taken place across Lancashire including Preston, Goosnargh, Croston, Rossendale, Clitheroe, Burnley and Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has prompted the network operator to issue a stark warning to the county’s farmers, calling on them to “look out and look up” to avoid electricity poles or striking overhead lines.

A farmer has cheated death after crashing into an electricity pole bringing down overhead electricity lines carrying 33,000-volts | Electricity North West

24 farmers ‘lucky to be alive’

During Farm Safety Week in July, Electricity North West revealed concerning statistics that in the last 12 months, 24 separate incidents had occurred on its network, with many more expected to go unreported.

Paul Killilea, Electricity North West’s asset and investment director, said: “The farmers involved are lucky to be alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve also seen considerable damage to the power network which has then gone on to impact customers due to the power cuts that have been caused, but the reality is that this could have been a very different situation for those involved.

“We are again calling on farmers to take note of their surroundings, be vigilant and stay aware. It’s essential that any employees or contractors are also briefed on the location of any electricity equipment before work starts.

“I urge everybody who works on farmland to take note, these incidents are serious and by being aware, it really could save a life.”

The incident is just one of seven separate incidents reported to network operator Electricity North West in the past month during the busy harvest season

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne Owen, HM principal instructor in the Health and Safety Executive agricultural sector, added: “Contact with power lines can cause serious and fatal injury, often occurring when equipment or machinery is working under, or in the vicinity of, overhead power lines.

“The risk can be controlled in many ways, including making sure your workers and any contractors know where OHPLs are located and the maximum working height and minimum clearance distance to be maintained.

“Use safe methods of work to avoid lines in fields with slopes, difficult access or fixed obstacles. Make sure to plot this information and any restrictions on a farm map and share this with staff, contractors, delivery drivers and other visitors."

Should any farm equipment ever collide with the overhead network, Electricity North West advises:

- Stay in the cab

- Call 105 (999 in an emergency)

- Try to drive clear

- Warn others to stay clear

- If you need to get out, jump well clear (the vehicle may be live)

- Move away using leaping strides

- Do not return to the vehicle