Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People have driven from Leicester to visit the shop.

If you’ve ever fancied running a bakery and pie shop, here’s your chance.

Described as a “very well-known bakery” that people have driven from Leicester to visit, Mark’s Artisan Bakery and Pie Shop in Whalley Road, Clitheroe, has hit the market with agent Alan J Picken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agent describes it as a “flourishing business with extremely low overheads, nestled in the beautiful Ribble Valley”. The business is available for £99,950, with the premises also available to lease, which includes a two-bed living accomodation above the bakery.

This well-known business could be yours. Credit: Alan J Picken/Rightmove

The agent said the sale is “only due to our client being involved in another business project” adding: “the business is situated in the heart of Clitheroe, and over the years has established a loyal and local clientele as well as attracting those from further afield, in fact customers even travel from as far as Leicester. All food is made on premises, nothing is bought in, and no chemicals are added to the food produced. The business boasts a 5-star health and hygiene rating.”