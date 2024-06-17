Labour Burnley candidate visits local slimmers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oliver Ryan, who is hoping to become Burnley’s next Member of Parliament, recently visited his local Slimming World group to hear more about how members are losing weight and creating a healthier future for themselves and their families.

Oliver Ryan says: “It was an honour to meet the inspiring Slimming World members who have all committed to making positive, healthy changes to their lives. It’s vital that we tackle major public health issues like obesity, both to enhance people’s lives and reduce the pressure on the NHS. That is the message I will be taking to Westminster if the people of Burnley elect me to represent them as their Member of Parliament.”

Government data shows that around two-thirds (63%) of adults are above a healthy weight and, of these, half are obese.[i]

Caroline Griffiths, Slimming World Consultant, says: “It was wonderful that Oliver could join us at the Burnley Masonic Hall group and see how people from within our community are being equipped with the knowledge and skills to lose weight. I’m proud of all of my members who are committed to making positive changes to their lives.”

Oliver had the chance to meet two especially inspirational members. John Pomfret, 59, who has lost 8st, and Sue Rae, 58, who is around 3st lighter, told Oliver what a difference joining Slimming World had made to their lives, including improving their health and transforming their hobbies.

Slimming World recently launched its ‘Five-point manifesto to support people and families living with obesity’, calling on the next Government to commit to helping more people living with obesity to lose weight with a personalised approach, improve their health outcomes, and relieve the financial burden on the NHS.

The manifesto calls for a focus on ensuring healthcare professionals have a choice of weight loss options to offer patients without relying on drugs, as it leaves those who don’t want to rely on medication, or can’t take it, without support.

Caroline says: “At Slimming World, we understand losing weight is a physical and a psychological journey and people need support to tackle both aspects, which is why our approach is about the whole person. Lifestyle changes need to sit alongside, and exist well beyond, any medical intervention someone chooses, such as surgery or drugs. We help members to understand themselves more deeply, boost their self-esteem and connect with others on the same journey so they can share real-life advice and strategies to deal with potential pitfalls, and manage their weight for the long term.

“Our own research of 1.1 million members shows on average Slimming World members lose a clinically significant 5% of their body weight (9.9lbs) within three months, and it was fantastic to show Mr Ryan firsthand how our support is making a difference.”

Caroline, has been a Slimming World Consultant for 24 years, and runs the Burnley Masonic Hall group. Caroline previously ran a group at Burnley Football Club for years, before moving to this new venue and says all members – including new or those who’ve joined before – are welcome at the Masonic Hall group.

