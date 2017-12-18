'Keep Fit For Sheila' raises £1,300 for Pendleside Hospice

A local exercise group has raised over £1,300 for Pendleside Hospice after taking part in the Burnley Colour Dash.

Members of the 'Keep Fit For Sheila' exercise group raised a grand total of £1,314 in aid of Pendleside Hospice after taking part in the Burnley Colour Dash on Sunday, 10th September - a 5k event which took place in Thompson Park raised almost £60,000 in aid of the Hospice.

"We took part in the event in memory of our class member, Sheila Grindrod, who passed away in May this year from a brain tumour," said the class' teacher, Diane Sumpton " She was cared for by Pendleside.

"Sheila had taught the Keep Fit Class for approximately 30 years before retiring in 2000 when I took over as the class teacher," Diane added. "Sheila continued to attend the class and support our various fundraising and social activities until she became ill."