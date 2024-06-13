Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popstar Billie Eilish has been given a crash course in Lancashire lingo by Capital FM’s Jordan North.

The DJ who grew up in Burnley and Penwortham, introduced the phrases to the 22-year-old Californian as part of an interview about the release of her third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft .

During the session, the Bad Guys singer asked what was Jordan’s favourite insult, to which he said ‘gobshite’, and then had to explain what the phrase meant.

Then conversation moved onto favourite meals. Eilish said sandwiches. Jordan replied: “I really like a sandwich aswell, but we call it a butty...a cheese and ham butty or a chip butty.” Eilish struggles to get her head around the word, and asks for it to be spelt, and while she repeats the phrase, he explains that by chips he means something more akin to French fries rather than crisps.

But things got even more confusing for the singer when she asked: “What do you think is like the weirdest thing you guys say?”

Jordan replied: “Put th’wood in th’ole’”. Laughing, Billie said: “What is that? You guys are not real”. As she mistakenly says “wooden fold”, Jordan explains that it means ‘put the wood in the hole - or ‘shut the door’.

