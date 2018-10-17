Jobs for all is the goal at Turf Moor employment event

Ready, steady work was the rallying call at a Burney jobs fair which saw some of the borough’s biggest employers searching for new talent.

The jobs event, held at Turf Moor, which attracted as many as 750 people and 38 employers and training providers, was organised by JobCentre Plus, Burnley MP Julie Cooper, Burnley Council, UCLAN and Burnley FC in the Community.

At the end of the day, a number of job interviews and job offers had been made from the likes of G4S, VEKA, Futaba, Protec, Forever Living and boohoo.

Cathy Ross, partnership manager at Burnley Jobcentre, said: “The Mayor, Coun. Charlie Briggs, and the MP made speeches to exhibitors and customers, stressing the importance of the event in promoting jobs to the people of Burnley.

“Both pledged their support for the ‘Disability Confident’ scheme, asking employers to place it at the forefront of recruitment campaigns.

Three new employers signed up to become Disability Confident recruiters which means that they will consider people with health conditions and make reasonable adjustments where they can to support the employment of people with disabilities.”