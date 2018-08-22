Jimmy McIlroy funeral to be held at Turf Moor

The funeral of Clarets legend Jimmy McIlroy will take place at his beloved Turf Moor.

The funeral of Jimmy McIlroy MBE will take place on Friday, August 31st when a private service will take place at 1pm in the James Hargreaves suite at Turf Moor.

The family of the Clarets’ legend would like this to be a celebration of Jimmy’s life.

Supporters are therefore invited to pay their last respects as the funeral cortege leaves the stadium, en-route to Burnley cemetery for a private burial.

Further details of the route taken will be announced in the coming days, following discussions with the relevant authorities.

Friends from the footballing world wishing to attend the service at Turf Moor should contact Veronica Simpson, from the Former Players' Association, at v.simpson@burnleyfc.com.

The Clarets will wear black armbands in memory of Jimmy, during Thursday’s Europa League tie in Greece.