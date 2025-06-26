You’ve heard of Race Across The World, well, now it’s your chance to Race Across Lancashire.

Teams are being encouraged to sign up to take part in event, taking place on September 6 and 7, which has been inspired by the popular BBC series, whch sees people navigate from checkpoint to checkpoint without the luxury of private transport, substantial budgets, or GPS guidance.

Teams will rely on public transportation, local footpaths, and their problem-solving abilities to travel between locations in Lancashire, facing unique challenges that celebrate the area’s rich heritage.

As the main event sponsor, Lancashire Tea will maintain a prominent presence at every checkpoint, providing refreshments and support to participants as they tackle challenges inspired by local history, legends, and the inspiring women who have shaped our communities.

The event is being run by Lancashire Women, which offers support with mental health and wellbeing (1-to-1 sessions and group sessions), employment guidance, money advice and energy advice. It also has a Justice & Safety team who work with women in the justice system or women who might face homelessness or domestic abuse.

There is space for 25 teams to compete. To secure your place follow this link. Registration fee per team is £250 and each team is asked to raise £1,500 in sponsorship donations.