The man in charge of Lancashire’s public health has been recognised with a top award.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire County Council's director of Public Health, Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, has been awarded the Faculty of Public Health's Service Medal for 2025. He was presented with the accolade at an awards ceremony in London after being recognised for his work as Faculty Adviser for the North West.

The duties in this role, which he's been in for the past three years, includes appointing directors of Public Health and senior specialists across the North West region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of the County Council's Consultants of Public Health were also recognised for their work. Paula Hawley-Evans was awarded the Faculty of Public Health’s Service Medal for 2025 for work carried out in her role as Vice Chair of the Arts and Health Special Interest Group, which brings together public health professionals to promote the use of arts to improve health and wellbeing. While Steve Morton received his membership award as a Fellow of the Faculty of Public Health following his registration onto the Specialist Public Health Register.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi with his medal | LCC

Dr Karunanithi said: “It was humbling and inspiring to be recognised by your own profession. It’s a real boost for our morale as a team as it recognises how well we maintain standards across Lancashire and the North West region.

"It was quite special to attend the awards ceremony as there were other people in the room who serve other countries, respond to new health threats and work in disaster hit areas. There was also the added bonus of other members of Lancashire County Council's Public Health team being recognised for their work; my colleagues Paula and Steve."

Dr Karunanithi was appointed as Lancashire's director of Public Health in 2013 and was at the forefront of the local response to Covid-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I see this as a moment for reflecting, as well as enjoying receiving the award. It's been a real joy working with people across different sectors and I think that’s probably unique in public health as we connect science with policy and make sure that peoples experience of living in Lancashire is a positive one. Whenever there is a need to respond to a crisis the whole county comes together for the good of the public which I think is quite unique."

County Councillor Daniel Matchett, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing said: "It is great to see Dr Sakthi Karunanithi recognised in this way. He has done so much to benefit the people of Lancashire already, and his work is having a wider impact across the North West in his role with the Faculty of Public Health. His commitment and that of our Public Health team will continue to make a real difference to local residents."