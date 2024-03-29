Is this Lancashire's best public toilet? Motorway services win 'Washroom Oscar'
Blackburn Services operator Extra MSA has flushed away its competition to claim the number one spot for toilet cleanliness in the whole country.
The operator has recently been presented with the Loo of the Year Champions League - Standards of Excellence Award. Dubbed the “Washroom Oscars”, this award is presented to organisations winning five or more five-star awards, in recognition of them consistently maintaining a high standard of toilet management.
Blackburn is one of eight perfect pit-stops operated by Extra MSA across the UK. Boasting an impressive 95 per cent satisfaction rate, Blackburn services just off the M65, is home to popular brands such as McDonald’s, Greggs, Costa and Chopstix.
How was it judged?
The operator’s porcelain estate was subject to unannounced visits and assessed against 101 judging criteria, including signage and décor, overall standards of cleanliness, and accessibility and customer care. Thousands of toilets across the UK and Ireland are scrutinised annually as part of these industry-leading awards.
The accolade shortly follows Extra having been crowned Britain’s number one motorway service operator, ranking top of the table for customer satisfaction with its toilets.
Tom Dobson, CEO at Extra MSA Group, said: “It’s no secret that we’re committed to going above and beyond for our customers, and that extends to our toilets too. It’s fantastic to have been recognised for our commitment to keeping our facilities in great shape. A huge thank you to our colleagues for their hard work in both maintaining and consistently raising these incredibly high standards.”
