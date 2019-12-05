Investigation launched after man dies in accident at Burnley factory

An investigation has been launched after a man died when he became trapped in machinery at a Burnley factory.

Emergency services were called to Doric FPD, formerly known as Cakeboards, on the Farrington Road industrial estate on Tuesday morning following reports of the accident.

A police spokesman confirmed that a man in his 20s, who had been working at the site, died at the scene after becoming trapped in machinery.

The spokesman said: “We attended Doric FPD in Burnley at around 10.30pm on Tuesday (December 3rd), following reports of an industrial accident.

“We attended and found a man, aged in his 20s, who had been working at the site, had become trapped in some machinery and had sadly died.

“A joint investigation between the Health and Safety Executive and the police is now underway.

“Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family and friends at this tragic time.”

Doric FPD is a customised food packaging and decorations company, which supplies and manufactures products for leading food producers, wholesalers, retailers, plant bakers and cake decorators.

Some of the products it makes at its Burnley site include cake boards, cake drums and cake decorations.

The warehouse is the company’s central site, with extensive production, warehousing and storage facilities.

A spokesman for the company said: “It’s with great sadness that we confirm one of our colleagues died at our Burnley site on December 3rd.

“Our deepest sympathies are with his family and loved ones and our main priority is to offer his family and our team our full support.

“We are working closely with the police and Health & Safety Executive so we are unable to share any further information at this point.”