Inspirational Jodie is nominated as Woman of the Year by classmates at Burnley slimming club

Witnessing her success in shedding an incredible seven stone spurred classmates to nominate Jodie Blake as their Slimming World Woman of the Year.

The 21-year-old will now go forward to the regional finals of the competition.

Jodie was one of three nominated for the award at the class run by Caroline Griffiths at St Cuthbert's Church in Burnley.

Also nominated for the award were Susan Loyndes, who has lost two-and-a-half-stone and Sandra Ormerod who has shed around five-and-a-half stone.

Fellow slimmers were asked to vote for their Woman of the Year and Jodie and came out tops.

Already with the title of Young Slimmer of the Year to her name, Jodie went from weighing 16st 13lbs to 9st 12 lbs and has dropped from a dress size 22 to a 10.

Lack of energy, constant aches and pains and being told she had high blood pressure at the age of 20 were the spurs Jodie needed to try and lose weight.

She joined Slimming World classes at St Cuthbert's and, along with her parents, James and Lindsey, and friends, Jodie credits class leader Caroline and fellow slimmers for their support in helping her to achieve her goal weight in just under 12 months.

Jodie, who is studying Business and Management with accounting and finance at Edge Hill University, said: "There were bad times when I struggled but Caroline and other class members kept me going with help and support and they were always there if I had any questions about anything."

Along with learning how to change her eating habits, Jodie developed a love of walking and she took part in the Walk All Over Cancer event in March last year, clocking up 10,000 steps a day.

She followed this by walking along the 84 mile stretch of Hadrian's Wall with her dad in just six days in July and this year they are planning to conquer the Pennine Way.

Praising Jodie as an "inspiration" Caroline said that worrying about her weight was now a thing of the past for her.

She said: "Jodie has learned healthy habits that will stay with her for life.

"There have been so many stories in the news about child obesity recently and we know that young people desperately need help and support to make changes.

"I hope Jodie and her passion for healthy eating will inspire people of all ages."