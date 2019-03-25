Incredible drone footage shows eagle's eye view of Burnley

Ever wondered what Burnley and its surrounding countryside looks like from the air?



Well wonder no more. The Burnley Bondholders business group has produced this superb video of the town, its infrastructure and famous landmarks.

Amber Corns, Burnley place brand manager, said: "The Burnley Bondholders funded the Burnley by Drone video to show people what Burnley really looks like.

"That is, 80% rural and with amazing waterways, parks, two stately homes, plus a thriving business community and excellent transport links. Burnley has lots to offer and we're very proud of it.

"The Burnley Bondholders is a private and public sector partnership numbering almost 200 businesses around the borough, coming together to form one voice of support. The positive influence they have had has increased confidence in the area and encouraged investment."