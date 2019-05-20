In pictures: Muddy puddle trek was a walk in the park for Burnley nursery tots

Staff and youngsters from the Magical Tree Nurseries in Burnley completed a muddle puddle walk to raise money for Save the Children.

All the children were sponsored for the walk to the Howard Street allotments from their nursery in Healey Wood Road and they were joined by parents and grandparents.

