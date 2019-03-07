In pictures: Chapter one of Burnley children celebrating World Book Day in style
Children across Burnley and Padiham really got into the spirit of World Book Day.
Parents pulled out all the stops to kit out their youngsters as characters from their favourite books.
Violet Sparrow Goldie (22 months) dressed as a troll for World Book Day.
Darcey Hirst (10) dressed as Pippy Longstocking
Brothers Noah (six) and Charlie (four) Hargreaves looked splendid as Peter Rabit and Fantastic Mr Fox
Isobel Parker's character is Nikki from the Dork Diaries
