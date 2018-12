Burnley FC in the Community's Christmas party welcomed some very special guests this year.

More than 90 participants of BFCitC’s award-winning Extra Time and Veterans programmes joined the charity in the 1882 lounge at Turf Moor while there was also a special appearance from Burnley FC players Sam Vokes, Jack Cork and Chris Wood.

