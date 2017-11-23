In pictures: Burnley Christmas lights switch on

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Burnley town centre.



Thousands braved the cold weather for the annual Christmas lights switch on ceremony on Sunday.

Talented youngsters from Burnley Youth Theatre entertained the crowds with a performance of festive songs, accompanied by brass bands and steel pan band.

New for 2017 was a light and lantern parade through the town on Saturday and a two day ice sculpture trail, based on the Little Nutcracker theme,

A couple of guest appearances by the magical Snow Lion left children and adults enchanted and full of festive goodwill.

Photos: Andy Ford.