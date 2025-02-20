Babies and pregnant women facing an uncertain future will receive better care with the addition of a midwife to the nursing team at Derian House Children’s Hospice.

The ground-breaking role for a children’s hospice means that women will be able to receive extra support in their pregnancy, whether that is through memory-making such as recording the baby’s heartbeat, or extra advice and guidance.

It is a first for the charity, and the new addition adds to the hospice’s range of specialist nurses able to support families in whatever way they need.

Since the beginning of the year, Derian House, based in Chorley, has been on a mission to enhance the support it offers to the 400 families it cares for. Maria Williamson, 56, brings 30 years of midwifery experience and 38 years’ experience as a Registered Nurse to Derian House.

“When this role came up it was absolutely a no brainer, I just knew that it was where I’m meant to be,” said Maria, of Burnley. Maria’s career spanned more than 38 years at Burnley Hospital, where she first qualified as a nurse in 1986 and as a Midwife in 1993.

“We always talked about how wonderful it would be if there was an accessible midwife for families who might be facing uncertainty during pregnancy,” continued Maria. “I’ve known about Derian House for a long time. It’s such a lovely environment, and I’m very glad to be here. It feels like everything that has happened in all the years of my entire career has all come together now to where it should be.

“As a midwife, I think the pregnancy journey should feel special for all parents, no matter the situation. We want them to enjoy it and spend time with their baby in whatever ways we can help them do that. One way we can do that – and one I think is incredibly important – is through memory making. Whether it be writing a diary during pregnancy, or recording a baby’s heartbeat – this is something families can keep forever.

“To be able to show parents this extra support they can have is so important, wherever they are in their journey, even if that’s only 16 weeks into their pregnancy. We want them to have the connection early on, to give them more time. By utilising all the amazing things that Derian House can offer, I think we can better personalise care for each family, and do our best to make their journey more comfortable.”

Catherine Randall, Chief Nurse at Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “At Derian House, we always strive to provide the best care for our families – which is why we’re always looking to enrich the skills in our team. We are very excited to welcome our very own midwife, Maria, who will bridge the gap between antenatal and postnatal care, working alongside our team to ensure our families receive all-encompassing care now and in the future.”

Derian House Children’s Hospice, based in Chorley, Lancashire, cares for more than 400 babies, children, young people and their families from across the North West, helping them to make the most of every moment. Find out more: www.derianhouse.co.uk