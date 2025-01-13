I ranked every Aldi supermarket in Lancashire from best to worst based on your Google reviews

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 15:50 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 15:52 BST

Aldi, a German discount supermarket chain, was founded in 1946 by brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht in Essen, Germany.

The company initially operated under the name "Albrecht Discount," focusing on providing a limited range of high-quality goods at low prices. The Albrecht brothers' innovative approach, including cost-cutting strategies like reducing store sizes, simplifying product ranges, and emphasizing private label products, allowed Aldi to grow rapidly and revolutionize retail.

Aldi entered the UK market in 1990, initially struggling to gain traction in a market dominated by large, established supermarkets like Tesco and Sainsbury’s. However, by the early 2000s, Aldi began to win over price-conscious shoppers, especially during economic downturns.

Its no-frills approach, offering primarily own-brand products and a simplified shopping experience, resonated with consumers seeking value for money. In the 2010s, Aldi's UK presence exploded, with a rapid expansion of stores and growing popularity for its low prices and high-quality own-label goods.

Aldi has become a significant player in the British supermarket scene, frequently challenging traditional chains on price and product quality. Today, Aldi is a key competitor in the UK grocery sector, known for its efficient operations, commitment to sustainability, and ability to adapt to changing consumer tastes, from organic to plant-based products.

It continues to grow, reshaping the retail landscape with its disruptive approach. And so, as a result, we decided to put together a comprehensive list of every single Aldi store in Lancashire ranked from best to worst based on your Google reviews.

Check out how each store ranks below...

1. Oxford Square, Park Rd, Blackpool FY4 4DP | 4.5 stars (2,069 reviews)

Google

2. Lancaster Wy, Buckshaw Village, Chorley PR7 7LJ | 4.5 stars (1,174 reviews)

Google

3. Moss Ln, Garstang, Preston PR3 1HB | 4.5 stars (1,135 reviews)

Google

4. Unit A, Blackpool Retail Park, Blackpool FY4 2RP | 4.5 stars (1,090 reviews)

Google

