'I'm A Celebrity' stars joined by former Burnley man Danny at red carpet 'wrap' party

The stars of the hit television reality show, 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here,' found themselves with an extra guest at their 'wrap' party.

Former Burnley man Danny Carter joined the stars of the show as they celebrated the end of the ITV show which saw Eastenders star Jacqueline Jossa crowned as Queen of the Jungle.

Danny with television journalist Kate Garraway who came fourth in the show.

Filmed in the Australian jungle, where celebrities face a series of challenges to win food for the camp, the wrap party was held at the Palazzo Versace Hotel which is on the Gold Coast and just 20 minutes away from the home Danny shares with his fiancee Sarah McClintock.

The couple, who emigrated in February, were enjoying an afternoon tea treat at the hotel when they spotted all the show's stars relaxing around the pool.

Danny, who went to the former Towneley High School and Burnley College, said: "We were allowed to mingle with them later as they all arrived for the party.

"We enjoyed chatting with them all as watched the show and Sarah was in her element discussing all the highs and lows of the jungle with them."

Danny hit the headlines in 2017 when he became the first male manager in decades to be appointed to the Blackburn branch of the popular Oddie's bakery.

After meeting Sarah, who is a nurse from Yorkshire, the couple decided to do some travelling before settling Down Under. And although he loves his new life Danny admits he will miss spending Christmas with his family and friends in Burnley and enjoying a pint at one of his favourite haunts, The Boot Inn.