A blight on not only the aesthetic nature of our streets and road, but also a very real danger to vehicles and their occupants, potholes are one of the most pressing issues referenced by regular people when it comes to everyday politics.

Recently, Lancashire County Council said it was “back on track” with pothole repairs - in 2024/25 alone, the county council expects to spend around £29m on improving road surfaces across the region in an effort to make the county’s roads “more resilient”.

But, in the meantime, we decided to ask our readers to share the worst roads in the county for potholes and, in no particular order, here were 37 of their nominations...

1 . St Vincents Road, Fulwood Charlotte Mac said: "St Vincents Road in Fulwood had had the surface missing for four years. It’s a joke for such a busy road with three schools/colleges." | Gooogle Photo Sales

3 . London Road, Preston Alex Toft said London Road is "dreadful". | Google Photo Sales