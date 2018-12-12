Hundreds turn out for first ever Burnley Light Night

Burnley town centre was shining brighter than ever as hundreds hailed the first ever Light Night a glowing success.



Organised as a partnership between Burnley Leisure, Burnley Council's Town Centre Management and Burnley Central Library, around 400 people took part in a parade through the town centre featuring a host of hand-made lanterns.

Burnley Light Night 2018. Photo: Craig Shaw.

In the region of 200 people took part in community lantern making workshops in the run up to the event at Burnley Central Library and Burnley Market.

People lined the streets to watch the 'Journey into the Night Sky' parade with some joining in as the procession made its way through the town centre.

Mr Wilson's Second Liners led the parade and Juice Samba band provided musical accompaniment towards the rear; both bands playing at the finale of the event in St James's Street.

A spokesman for Burnley Council said: "It had been raining heavily and there were high winds during the afternoon so the start of the parade was delayed.

"As it was, the weather actually dried up for the parade itself and the wind calmed down enough that the full parade could go ahead as planned. Videos of the parade have been viewed over 7,500 times so far

"We've received lots of positive feedback about the workshops and the parade itself from participants and spectators.

"It is intended that Burnley Light Night will be an annual event and will build on its success and popularity each year."