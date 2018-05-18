Hundreds queue for the opening of Burnley's new Primark

The wait was finally over this morning as the town's new Primark store opened its doors to the public.

There was plenty of buzz among eager shoppers as they flooded into the two-floored premises, which boast clothes, homeware and beauty products and saw the creation of 110 jobs.

And it finally opens its doors!

Dozens of people had travelled from far and wide to be among the first to shop at the store, which is based in the former Wilko building on Curzon Street, next door to Next, on a new 15 year lease.

First in line was Debbie Robinson (43), who travelled from Manchester at 7am. She said: "I absolutely love Primark. Although, there is a massive Primark store in Manchester, I like to visit new stores, see what they are selling. I love to buy sunglasses and bags."

Also excited was mother-of-two Andrea, who said: "I have been up since 5am and couldn't wait to be here! I love buying children's clothes and accessories from Primark. You can find real bargains."

The store showcases two floors of fashion over 32,000sq ft retail space and features the latest trends in women's, men's and children's fashions including footwear, accessories as well as lingerie, beauty and homeware.

The new mayor of Burnley, Coun. Charlie Briggs said the store's opening was a "big boost" for Burnley. He added: "I'm very pleased that this is one of my first official duties in my new role as Mayor. Primark coming to Burnley is a big boost for the whole borough and I'm sure the new store will be very popular, not only with local residents but also drawing in visitors from a much wider area. The opening of this new store has been much-anticipated and I'm sure Primark's Burnley store will be a massive hit with shoppers of all ages."

Similar views were expressed by the leader of Burnley Borough Council, Coun. Mark Townsend. He said: It's a massive vote of confidence in Burnley to see Primark coming to our town centre. The store will bring in shoppers from outside our borough, and more visitors will mean a positive knock-on effect for the town centre economy as a whole. The council and others worked hard to bring Primark to Burnley as part of wider town centre regeneration plans to attract new investment in our town."

The opening brings the number of Primark stores to 184 in the UK and 355 for the company.

Simon Gibbs, Director of Sales for Primark UK, commented: "We have received a warm welcome from the people of Burnley and the surrounding areas. We look forward to offering our amazing fashion at amazing prices to our customers."