Hundreds of pensioners in Burnley and Padiham missing out on much-needed money, claims town MP

Burnley MP Julie Cooper is joining growing calls for the government to reform Pension Credit do more to ensure that pensioners in Burnley and Padiham get access to the money that many are entitled to.

Research by the House of Commons Library has shown that 40% of those eligible for pension credit do not currently claim the benefit.

This amounts to just under 2000 pensioners in Burnley and Padiham who are missing out.

Julie Cooper said: “These are people who have worked their entire lives and deserve to enjoy their retirement. Many do not know that they are entitled to further support as the rules are currently unclear.

“My office has been asked to help many constituents who struggle with the complexity of the pension credit system.

“I am joining with the charity Independent Age to raise awareness of this injustice and put pressure on the government to ensure that all those who are eligible for this vital entitlement receive it with a minimum of delay.”

Pension Credit is a means-tested benefit for people on a low income who have reached the Pension Credit qualifying age.

It was introduced in 2003 by the then Labour Government as part of a program to reduce pensioner poverty which included the introduction of free TV licences for the over-75s.

The charity Independent Age has now launched its Credit Where It’s Due campaign as one in six UK pensioners are living in poverty. The proportion of British pensioners who are in poverty has increased to 18% in 2017/18.

Applicants can receive Pension Credit if you have an income below £167.25 per week as a single person or £255.25 for couples and are over the state pension age.

For further information, visit https://www.independentage.org/.