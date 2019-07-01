Hundreds join party for one of Burnley's most iconic nightspots to make it a Cat's Whiskers of a celebration

A reunion party to celebrate one of Burnley's most iconic nightclubs was a scorcher of an event.

And the night was such a success the organisers have said they may do it all again in 2020.

Around 200 people packed into Mr Green's in Burnley town centre to celebrate the heyday of the former Cat's Whiskers nightspot.

Organised and hosted by former Cat's DJ Steve Hindley and Chris Byrne, who was a DJ at the former Hop and Red Lions nightspots, they were joined on the night by two guest DJs.

Andrew Pickles, who used to spin the discs at Annabella's nightspot next to the Cat's, made the trip all the way from his home in Australia. The other guest spot was filled by DJ Stuart Kelso who is also a familiar face from the Cat's Whiskers and also the former York House nightclub in Burnley.

Chris said: "It was a fantastic evening, we have received so many nice comments from people thanking us for staging this event."

Before the main event kicked off, pre-party celebrations were held at the Swan pub and Remedy nightspots and both were packed to the rafters as friends met up to party together.

This year's reunion was held in memory of Mike Connolly who died last year.

Hailed as the man who transformed the Cat's Whiskers and put the town's nightlife 'on the map' Mike was credited with saving the club from closure in 1977 and transforming it into the clubbing mecca which attracted celebrities to the town from all over the North West.

And Mike's wife and daughter, Dorothy and Sarah-Jane Connolly, were there on the night to join in the celebrations in his honour.

Several reunions have been held over the years but the 2017 get together was one of the most successful yet and since then revellers have pleaded for another one to be held.

The Cat's Whiskers was situated at the foot of Centenary Way for several years.

A donation from tickets sales will be made to Pendleside Hospice.